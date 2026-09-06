Iran sets up economic war task force amid fighting with US

The task force, established within the Ministry of Economy, is intended to bring coordination and speed to resolving economic issues arising from war conditions, Morteza Zamanian told Tasnim news agency.

Its initial focus will be the ministry's own areas of responsibility and authority. It will work to ensure that problems created by the war for firms, trade, financing and other economic sectors are pursued and resolved more quickly within the ministry's capacities.

Zamanian said some issues inevitably exceed the ministry's authority. In such cases, the ministry will draw on its role in the country's broader economic policymaking, including the government's economic commission and economic headquarters, to coordinate between agencies and advance matters at the highest level of government.

The main function of the task force is to centrally identify problems and disruptions resulting from the war and find operational solutions for them. The aim, he added, is to ensure the necessary coordination when a problem requires multiple agencies to work together, and to prevent matters from becoming stuck in inter-agency bureaucracy.

MNA