SCO members pledge support to solve regional challenges

Speaking at the end of his two-day official visit to Bishkek, Pezeshkian described the high-level meetings as highly productive, emphasizing a shared commitment among member nations to strengthen political, economic, and security cooperation, Press TV reported.

SCO Joint Declaration Condemns Aggression Against Iran

Addressing the summit’s final joint declaration, Pezeshkian noted that SCO member states unanimously condemned recent military aggression against Iran as unacceptable and reiterated the principle of respecting national territorial integrity.

Pezeshkian stated that all SCO members without exception had approved the final statement condemning the aggression against Iran and emphasizing the necessity of respecting the territorial integrity of nations.

He added that delegation leaders had expressed their condolences and sympathies to the Iranian people over recent losses while calling for immediate efforts to restore regional peace and calm.

High-Level Bilateral Talks on Summit Margins

During his time in Bishkek, the Iranian president engaged in extensive bilateral discussions with heads of state, focusing on economic cooperation, regional security, and international affairs.

Pezeshkian held separate meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, alongside the Prime Ministers of India and Pakistan.

He also conferred with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on the sidelines of the summit.

Pezeshkian characterized the multilateral and bilateral talks as constructive, covering economic, political, and social issues requiring deeper regional integration.

He noted that all participants had promised to assist Iran in resolving existing issues, affirming that Iran would likewise support them so that they could establish peace and security across the region through mutual cooperation.

He concluded by expressing his belief that the summit had been highly fruitful and shared his hope that its results would soon be clearly felt by the Iranian public.

MNA