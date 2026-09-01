Araghchi, Bayramov meet in Bishkek on sidelines of SCO Summit

During the meeting, the two top diplomats exchanged their views on host of issues, including bilateral ties, recent developments in the region and also issues of the mutual interest.

The 26th edition of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) heads of state meeting kicked off in Bishkek, capital of Kyrgyzstan on Monday August 31.

President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Bishkek on Monday to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and Shanghai Plus Summit, where he is due to deliver a speech and hold bilateral meetings.

Upon his arrival, Pezeshkian was welcomed by Kyrgyzstan's deputy cabinet chairman. His two-day visit will be focused on the summit of heads of state from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and Shanghai Plus.

At the invitation of the Kyrgyz president, the Iranian president will also attend the official opening ceremony of the sixth World Nomad Games during the trip.

MNA