Iran ready to implement Islamabad MoU if US does so

The Iranian president expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s active and constructive role in the negotiations that led to the recent MoU. He said Tehran remains prepared to implement the understanding achieved through the efforts of its “friendly and brotherly” Pakistani government, but stressed that this is conditional on the other side adhering to and implementing its own commitments.

He emphasized that Iran believes peace and security must prevail throughout the region and that people, regardless of their religion, sect or ethnicity, should not be subjected to war, violence and conflict.

Pezeshkian also welcomed the Mecca Agreement, saying Iran has always believed that if Muslim countries are united and in harmony, the Israeli regime will not dare attack Islamic countries so easily.

He said Islamic countries have sufficient capacity and capability to resolve their internal disputes and problems through dialogue and cooperation without the need for foreign intervention.

The president welcomed the joint action by Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey under the Mecca Agreement as a step toward strengthening unity in the Muslim world. He expressed hope that other regional and Islamic countries would join the process and expand cooperation not only in defense but also in political, economic and cultural fields.

For his part, Sharif praised the Iranian president’s sincerity and honesty, saying he had repeatedly emphasized these qualities during their meetings and was pleased with their dialogue and interaction.

The Pakistani prime minister said increased diplomatic exchanges and consultations between the two countries in recent months had produced “very good results.”

Referring to recent regional tensions and developments, Sharif said the turmoil and insecurity had created problems and concerns not only for regional nations but for millions of people around the world. He stressed the need for regional countries to increase cooperation and coordination to bring the situation to an end.

Sharif also assured Pezeshkian that the Mecca Agreement is defensive in nature and is not directed against any country. He said its purpose is to ensure peace and security in the region and protect the interests of regional countries.

Sharif further pointed to global public support for Iran, saying that the majority of people around the world currently recognize Iran as being in the right. He expressed hope that peace and security could be achieved in the region through agreement and dialogue.

MNA