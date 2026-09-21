Tehran condemns Israeli regime's genocide of Palestinians

In a statement issued ahead of the UN General Assembly's annual session, the Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Republic of Iran expressed deep concern over the continuation of Israeli crimes against the Palestinian people, especially genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza and the West Bank, and underlined the international community's responsibility to act seriously and decisively to stop the genocide of Palestinians.

The ministry also strongly condemned the shameless desecration by the Israeli prime minister of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The statement said the occupying Israeli regime, which over the past three years has enjoyed all-round weapons, and financial and political-propaganda support from the United States and some countries claiming to champion human rights, has committed one of the largest genocides in world history in Gaza. At the same time, it has resorted to the most heinous methods, including systematic and widespread assassination and torture of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza, to advance the "evil project of the colonial erasure of Palestine."

The statement said the holding hostage of Palestinian women and children, whose number has reached more than ten thousand, and their torture in notorious prisons that has led to the martyrdom of dozens of them and the amputation and disability of hundreds of others, undoubtedly constitutes a war crime and a crime against humanity. It said the fact that an average of at least three Palestinian prisoners are martyred under torture every month is not only evidence of the apartheid and colonial nature of the Israeli regime, but also demonstrates the hypocrisy and moral decay of the Zionist regime's supporters, who are indifferent to the flagrant violations of human rights and humanitarian law by the occupying regime.

Iran, while strongly condemning Israeli crimes in Gaza and the West Bank, stressed that the immunity granted to the Israeli regime by the United States, including through intimidation and sanctions against judges of international courts and human rights activists and reporters for the Palestinian people, must in no way disrupt the cause of justice-seeking and freedom for Palestine or the demand to try and punish Israeli criminals.

The statement said the occupation, terrorism, law-breaking and unprecedented crimes of the Israeli regime in occupied Palestine, as well as its aggressions and crimes against regional countries over the past eight decades, have undoubtedly inflicted the most severe blows on the credibility and standing of the United Nations and international law. It said the fact that the Israeli regime tops the list of violators of UN resolutions and that the largest number of Security Council vetoes have been used to prevent action against Israeli law-breaking and crimes is alone indicative of the Tel Aviv regime's role in eroding the credibility and standing of the United Nations.

It said that now that the 81st session of the UN General Assembly has rightly been dedicated to the subject of "restoring trust" among countries toward the organisation, it is the duty of every responsible government to place support for the rights of the Palestinian people, especially the right to self-determination, and helping to free them from the yoke of 80 years of occupation, apartheid and colonialism, at the top of its agenda as an international legal obligation and a moral and humanitarian mission. It said achieving this requires immediate action to stop the genocide, prevent the expansion of occupation and the seizure of Palestinian lands, deliver humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, and hold the criminals accountable and punish them.

MNA