Iran to continue building defense capabilities: acting MoD

Following directives issued by the commander-in-chief of the Iranian armed forces during Government Week, namley the Leader of the Islamic Revolution on the necessity of moving toward a “Strong Iran,” General Ibn-ol-Reza said in a statement published on Saturday the enhancement of national defense capabilities must continue.

He said with bearing in mind the lessons learned from recent conflicts, the continuous advancement of defense readiness is an unavoidable necessity to counter present and future threats.

He also added that the his ministry considers itself directly tasked with fulfilling the leadership’s decree.

MNA