Unity among Muslim nations to create sustained stability

He made the remarks in a meeting with visiting President of Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council Faiq Zaidan and his accompanying delegation in Tehran on Tuesday afternoon.

Pezeshkian said that the Islamic unity is an urgent need to create securty in the region, explaining that expanding trade and relations in other fieds will strnegthen unity among Muslim and neighboring countries.

The President said that the enemies have a greedy eye on the huge resources in the region, urging the Muslims to form a coalition to create security in the region.

The top Iraqi judge, for his part, thanked Iran for its support duitng the fight against terrorism of ISIL.

Zaidan also affirmed that through expanding relations, there will be enhanced regional security and stability.

He considered the expansion of political and security relations as a factor in strengthening regional stability and interactions and containing the Zionist regime, and emphasized the pivotal role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in that regard.

Referring to the abundant natural resources in the region, the top Iraqi judge stated: The development of international and multilateral relations will benefit all countries in the region. He added that Iraq calls for special economic cooperation centered on the Islamic Republic of Iran and declares its readiness to deepen this cooperation.

MNA/6927693