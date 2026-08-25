Natl. authority 'deterrent factor against excessive demands'

In a post on his X account on Tuesday on the occasion of anniversary of the invasion of Allied military forces into Iran in 1941 and the occupation of Iran which lasted for six years and inflicted a lot of damages to Iran, Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei wrote, “Today, Shahrivar 3 (August 25), marks the 85th anniversary of the invasion of Iran by the warring parties in a devastating war.”

“On the morning of August 25, 1941, just 85 years ago, our homeland was brutally occupied for the second time in less than three decades by the military forces of the countries involved in the World War; despite the official declaration of neutrality of the imperial government, which the deposed Shah of Iran [Mohammad Reza Pahlavi] later shamefully called the illusion of a “golden cage of neutrality” in a “world with the logic of force,” in that event, the Soviet Union from the north and east and Britain from the south and west, attacked Iran from land and air; the Iranian imperial army disintegrated within a few days, major cities were captured, all of Iran was occupied, and the Shah of Iran abdicated without resistance just 22 days after the invasion of foreign forces and was humiliatingly exiled to one of the remote British colonies in the Indian Ocean.”

That bitter and heartbreaking experience will never be forgotten by the Iranians. In both world wars that Europe imposed on the world, what was more painful than the destruction of the country, the loss of countless lives, and plundering of Iranian property was the insult to the dignity of a noble and honorable nation in which the arsonists played no role, Baghaei continued.

The powerful Iran, which has proudly overcome terrible crises, is today facing another fateful test, he said, adding, “We have learned from experience that protecting Iran's national dignity and independence requires self-confidence and a strong will to resist, and national authority with all its components is the only effective deterrent against foreign excessive demands and aggression.

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