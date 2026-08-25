Islamabad, Tehran discuss restoring US-Iran MoU

Writing on X, Naqvi stated that he and the country’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, had a “very positive and productive meeting with the President of Iran”.

He added that their discussion “focused on the Iran US conflict, tensions in the Middle East and the way forward, as well as the steps needed by both sides for restoration of the Islamabad MoU thereby leading to comprehensive settlement of the conflict”.

Naqvi said that “the Iranian president candidly shared his Government’s perspective and concerns, and we had a very constructive exchange on the issues involved”.

He added that “significant progress was made”, that “the meeting concluded on a highly positive note” and expressed hope that “this momentum will help pave the way for further progress and lasting peace in the region”.

MNA