Iran calls for international engagement with Afghan officials

Speaking at a UN Security Council meeting on Afghanistan on Wednesday (local time), Darzi said that the significant reduction in armed conflict and violence across vast areas of Afghanistan, along with the relative improvement in the security situation—achieved five years after the current authorities came to power—are important gains that must be preserved.

The full text of the letter by the Iranian envoy to the UN is as follows:

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

Statement by

H.E. Mr. Gholamhossein Darzi

Ambassador and Deputy Permanent Representative

of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations

Before UNSC Briefing on “Situation in Afghanistan

New York, 16 September 2026

Thank you, Mr. President, for convening this meeting.

At the outset, we congratulate Ms. Rabab Fatimah on her appointment as the Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of UNAMA

and wish her every success in discharging this important responsibility.

We look forward to further constructive and close cooperation with her.

UNAMA plays a vital and indispensable role in assisting the Afghan people, facilitating dialogue, coordinating international assistance, and promoting a coherent and coordinated international approach to Afghanistan.

We thank the Secretariat and UNAMA for their continued efforts to support the people of Afghanistan.

We thank the briefers for their insightful briefings.

We take note of the Secretary-General’s latest report (S/2026/724), which notes some economic stabilization and efforts by the de facto authorities to maintain governance and economic activity.

At the same time, the report indicates that Afghanistan continues to face serious challenges, including acute humanitarian and economic needs, restrictions affecting women and girls, and the persistent threat of terrorism.

Against this backdrop, I would like to make the following points:

First: Five years after the de facto authorities assumed power, the significant reduction in armed conflict and violence across much of Afghanistan and the relative improvement in the security situation are important gains that must be preserved. However, the terrorist threat remains.

ISIL-K and other extremist groups operating in Afghanistan and the region continue to pose a serious threat to Afghanistan and neighbouring countries.

Addressing this threat requires sustained and strengthened regional cooperation.

The Afghan authorities have a responsibility to prevent their territory from being used to plan or carry out terrorist acts against neighbouring countries, while the international community and countries of the region should support Afghanistan in strengthening its counter-terrorism capacities.

Second: The significant reduction in opium poppy cultivation is also an important achievement with positive global implications.

However, as highlighted in the report, its economic impact on rural communities remains severe.

Sustained investment in alternative livelihoods, rural development, and market access is therefore essential to ensure that these gains are durable.

Third: The humanitarian and economic situation remains deeply concerning.

Declining external assistance, financial and banking constraints, limited investment, and the return of Afghan nationals have placed additional pressure on the country’s economy and public services.

As noted in the report, the 2026 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan remained severely underfunded, with only 29.9 per cent ($513 million of the $1.7 billion required) funded.

Humanitarian assistance must therefore be provided on the basis of need and without politicization. Access to food, medicines, health care and other necessities must not be affected by political considerations.

Practical arrangements should also be pursued to facilitate Afghanistan’s access to its financial resources and assets, so that these resources can support the Afghan people and essential economic and public services.

In the meantime, sustainable recovery requires greater focus on trade, investment, employment and economic infrastructure.

Fourth: As a neighbouring country, the Islamic Republic of Iran closely follows developments in Afghanistan.

Our longstanding historical, cultural and human ties, and the direct implications for regional peace and stability, underscore the importance of sustained engagement and cooperation.

Iran has consistently pursued a practical and neighbourly approach.

Despite decades of sanctions and economic pressures, and having recently suffered from the US acts of aggression and maritime blockade, Iran has hosted millions of Afghan nationals and provided them with access to education, health care and employment opportunities.

Iran has also continued to expand economic cooperation with Afghanistan in trade, transit, energy, railways and agriculture.

The further development of trade and transit, including through the capacities of the Port of Chabahar and facilitation for Afghan traders, can provide Afghanistan with greater access to regional and international markets.

Fifth: Continued international engagement with the de facto authorities remains indispensable to advancing stability and addressing Afghanistan’s challenges.

Constructive and principled engagement is also the most effective means of encouraging progress in the protection of human rights, including the rights of women and girls and members of ethnic and religious communities.

The Secretary-General’s report underscores the importance of a comprehensive approach based on principled and pragmatic engagement. Constructive dialogue remains essential to addressing humanitarian, economic, counter-narcotics and governance-related challenges.

Finally: The Islamic Republic of Iran reiterates its support for continued dialogue and cooperation among Afghanistan, the countries of the region and the international community, and stands ready to further contribute to regional and bilateral efforts in support of Afghanistan’s stability and sustainable development.

I thank you.

MNA/IRN