Tehran, Beijing eye strengthening multilateralism, peace

In an article titled “A New Vision on the Horizon of Iran-China Strategic Partnership” published in an Iranian newspaper, Araghchi said the prospects for cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the People’s Republic of China are brighter and more dynamic than ever.

“Relying on the strong will of the leaders of the two countries and the continuation of mutual trust, we seek to open a new chapter of prosperity,” Araghchi wrote.

Referring to the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Iran and China, Araghchi described the two countries as “friends in difficult times,” saying their constructive cooperation in promoting regional peace and security reflects their firm determination and shared vision regarding lasting stability and security.

He said the two countries have been able to navigate the ups and downs of history by relying on their commonalities while respecting their differences, securing their mutual interests and contributing to the realization of broader human aspirations.

Araghchi said the 55-year-old diplomatic relationship had successfully passed through difficult periods and had now entered a new, dynamic and consequential phase under the framework of a comprehensive strategic partnership.

“This strategic bond is a clear testament to the serious determination of the leaders of the two countries to weather regional and international storms and build a future based on mutual respect and trust,” he said.

He noted that Tehran-Beijing relations have become deeper, more structural and more comprehensive in recent years, particularly amid maximum pressure and Western sanctions against Iran.

Araghchi described China as Iran’s “first economic partner” and noted its role as an influential member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS, as well as its status as a permanent member of the UN Security Council.

He said China has played a constructive, balanced and responsible role in international developments.

Referring to illegal and inhumane US and Israeli aggression against Iran, Araghchi said international law, the UN Charter and universal ethical principles had been seriously violated, while the international community had failed to take effective measures either to prevent the attacks or hold those responsible accountable.

“Chinese friends have rightly warned on various occasions about the danger of a return to the law of the jungle,” he wrote.

According to Araghchi, the conflicts involving Washington and Tel Aviv demonstrated that such concerns were justified and highlighted the need for peace-loving countries such as Iran and China to translate their shared determination into effective and practical initiatives to safeguard international peace and security.

MNA