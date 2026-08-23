Iran blasts ‘unacceptable interference’ of 2 French diplomats

“We acted as soon as we felt that the French Embassy in Tehran had acted beyond its responsibilities and what is stipulated in the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, and that their actions constituted interference in Iran’s internal affairs,” Baghaei told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Tehran on Sunday, according to Press TV.

Last month, two French diplomats were briefly detained in Tehran after they were found at a meeting linked to a security investigation

He said Iran had formally announced that the two diplomats must leave the country and would not be allowed to return.

“Relations between countries, including with France, should be based on mutual respect and compliance with all rules and regulations of international law, including the prohibition of interference in the internal affairs of countries,” Baghaei said.

He added that Iran would regulate its relations with all countries on this basis and would issue warnings or take necessary measures whenever required.

“The action taken by the French was not justifiable,” the spokesman said, describing it as a reaction to a “completely legal and consistent with international law” measure taken by Iran.

He warned that such actions would be damaging to the continuation of relations between Iran and France.

Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence said last month that the two diplomats had “extensive records of violations and conduct contrary to domestic laws and diplomatic obligations.”

After their identities were verified, the matter was reported to the Foreign Ministry, and the diplomats were handed over to Iran’s ambassador to France in the presence of diplomatic police, it said.

On Tuesday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry declared the diplomats persona non grata over activities deemed contrary to international law and the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

The ministry said that despite several weeks having passed since their unlawful conduct was exposed, no action has been taken by the French government to rectify their behavior or provide assurances that such conduct would not be repeated.

“Therefore, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recognizes these two officials as persona non grata, and their entry into Iran will henceforth be prohibited,” it added.

MNA