Iran’s military chief honors medical personnel

Major General Ali Abdollahi made the remarks in a statement on the occasion of National Doctors’ Day, which commemorates the birth of the renowned Persian physician Avicenna (Ibn Sina), and Pharmacists’ Day, marking the birth of the famous scholar Zakariya al-Razi.

Highlighting the critical role of the medical corps in national defense, the Chief of Staff emphasized that the unwavering commitment of armed forces healthcare workers during recent wars represents the highest echelon of loyalty to the homeland.

“Undoubtedly, the tireless and selfless efforts of doctors, nurses, and the medical staff of the armed forces during the 12-day war and the Ramadan war demonstrate the highest degrees of loyalty to the homeland and the ideals of the revolution, deserving the utmost appreciation and respect,” General Abdollahi stated.

The message drew a direct line from contemporary sacrifices to Iran’s rich history of medical heroism.

General Abdollahi recalled the vital roles played by medical teams in field hospitals during the eight-year Sacred Defense (the Iran-Iraq War), their round-the-clock efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, and their voluntary, knowledgeable presence in treating the wounded in recent battles.

He paid special tribute to the “martyrs of service and health,” specifically honoring fallen physicians Dr. Ahmadreza Ghayem, Dr. Seyed Alireza Mirghazi Saeed, Dr. Mohammad Mehrabi, Dr. Abdullah Asl Alvan, and Dr. Mohammad Reza Abbasi.

He expressed hope that their names and paths would forever inspire dedication, virtue, and professional commitment within the country’s health system.

General Abdollahi also expressed profound gratitude to the families of healthcare workers for their patience and unwavering support.

He prayed for the continued success of all those dedicated to serving the people of Iran and safeguarding the health and security of the nation’s defenders and guardians.

Iran’s Health Minister Mohammad-Reza Zafarghandi said in late April that the United States and Israel carried out nearly 240 attacks on medical facilities across the country during the recent war, which began on February 28, leaving at least 50 hospitals and healthcare centers damaged.

In May, the head of the Iranian Nursing Organization, Ahmad Nejatian, stated that while 11 nurses lost their lives in the course of the 12-day US-Israeli onslaught in June 2025, another five were murdered during the latest bloody offensive, which started on February 28.

MNA