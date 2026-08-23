Palestinian cause more alive than ever: Qaani

Qaani said the Zionist regime's push to expand settlements and intensify crimes in the West Bank and Gaza could not hide its strategic and battlefield failures since October 7, 2023.

"These actions not only cannot conceal their defeats, but demonstrate the passivity and comprehensive military, security, political and social deadlock of the Zionist regime in the occupied territories," he said.

He said Palestine is a "living, standing and unchanging cause" that, relying on divine promise and popular resistance, would continue until the full victory of truth over falsehood. "No conspiracy or crime can extinguish this burning fire," he added.

The Quds Force commander said the Axis of Resistance is monitoring the field with full vigilance and would deliver a "crushing response" to any enemy adventure at a proper time.

MNA