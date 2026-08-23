Iran FM, Pakistan army chief discuss regional security

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Pakistan's army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir discussed the latest regional developments and effective ways to strengthen peace, stability and security in West Asia in a phone call on Sunday.

The conversation covered regional security challenges and strategies for reinforcing stability in the region, according to an Iranian foreign ministry readout. No further details were immediately released.

Pakistan has acted as a key mediator between Iran and the United States throughout the war and has maintained close contact with both sides.

MNA