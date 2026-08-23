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Aug 23, 2026, 10:18 AM

Iran, Egypt FMs discuss de-escalation efforts

Iran, Egypt FMs discuss de-escalation efforts

TEHRAN, Aug. 23 (MNA) – The foreign ministers of Egypt and Iran discussed the latest regional developments and efforts to reduce tensions and return to diplomacy in a phone call. 

Badr Abdelatty and Abbas Araghchi reviewed the current state of the region and efforts to prepare the ground for de-escalation and a return to the diplomatic path, including the negotiations between Oman and Iran and the implementation of the MoU signed between the United States and Iran, with the aim of reaching a comprehensive and sustainable agreement.

Abdelatty stressed the importance of intensifying ongoing diplomatic efforts to reduce current tensions and achieve peaceful understandings that would restore security and stability to the region.

He also emphasised the critical importance of ensuring international shipping freedom, respecting the security and stability of the Persian Gulf states, and securing the interests of all the region's peoples.

Araghchi, for his part, expressed his views on current developments and the challenges facing the negotiations.

MNA 

News ID 247171

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