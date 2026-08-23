Iran, Egypt FMs discuss de-escalation efforts

Badr Abdelatty and Abbas Araghchi reviewed the current state of the region and efforts to prepare the ground for de-escalation and a return to the diplomatic path, including the negotiations between Oman and Iran and the implementation of the MoU signed between the United States and Iran, with the aim of reaching a comprehensive and sustainable agreement.

Abdelatty stressed the importance of intensifying ongoing diplomatic efforts to reduce current tensions and achieve peaceful understandings that would restore security and stability to the region.

He also emphasised the critical importance of ensuring international shipping freedom, respecting the security and stability of the Persian Gulf states, and securing the interests of all the region's peoples.

Araghchi, for his part, expressed his views on current developments and the challenges facing the negotiations.

MNA