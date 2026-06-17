FAO, agri. min. to empower local livestock breed in NW Iran

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture Jahad and national partners, has launched a new project aimed at empowering local communities to conserve and sustainably develop endangered indigenous livestock breeds in northwestern part of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The inception workshop for the project, titled “Empowering Local Communities to Conserve and Develop Endangered Indigenous Livestock Gene Pool in the Northwest of Iran,” brought together government officials, technical experts, researchers, breeders, and local stakeholders to discuss strategies for safeguarding valuable animal genetic resources while strengthening rural livelihoods.

Opening the workshop, FAO Representative in the Islamic Republic of Iran, Farrukh Toirov, emphasized the critical role of indigenous livestock breeds in building resilient agrifood systems and addressing global challenges such as climate change, biodiversity loss, and food insecurity.

“Conserving these genetic resources is not only essential for protecting biodiversity but also for ensuring sustainable food production and resilient rural livelihoods in the future,” Toirov said.

Northwest Iran (the Islamic Republic of) is home to several valuable indigenous livestock breeds, including the Bactrian camel, Sarabi cattle, Mahabadi goat, and Markhoz goat. These breeds represent an important component of the country’s agricultural biodiversity and provide livelihoods, cultural identity, and resilience for rural and pastoral communities.

“According to FAO’s latest assessments, more than 8,800 local and transboundary livestock breeds have been reported worldwide, more than 70 percent of them are classified as being at risk of extinction, highlighting the urgent need for conservation efforts and stronger support for livestock keepers who safeguard these resources.”

Highlighting that sustainable conservation cannot succeed without the active involvement of local communities, the project places community empowerment at the center of its approach. Over the next 18 months, it will support the establishment of community-based breeding program, pedigree registration and performance recording systems, conservation of genetic materials.”

The initiative will also invest in the rehabilitation of grazing areas, strengthen milk and mohair processing facilities, and provide extensive training and capacity-development opportunities for livestock keepers, technical experts, and policymakers. In parallel, efforts will be made to enhance value chains and create new market opportunities for products derived from indigenous livestock breeds, helping improve incomes and economic resilience in rural areas.

The project aligns with international efforts to promote sustainable and inclusive agrifood systems. It contributes to the objectives of the International Year of Rangelands and Pastoralists 2026, which recognizes the vital role of pastoral communities in biodiversity conservation, food security, and ecosystem stewardship.

A key feature of the initiative is its strong focus on rural women’s economic empowerment. Women play an essential role in livestock production systems across the target areas. Through support for processing facilities, value-chain development, and targeted capacity-building activities, the project aims to strengthen the economic participation and leadership of rural women while supporting the conservation and sustainable use of indigenous livestock breeds.

Building on FAO’s previous conservation initiatives in the country, including successful projects supporting Bactrian camel conservation and innovative mobile veterinary and reproductive services for nomadic herders, the new programme expands conservation efforts to multiple indigenous breeds and reinforces the link between biodiversity conservation and rural development.

MNA