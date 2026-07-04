  1. Economy
Jul 4, 2026, 10:19 AM

Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan sign MoU on rail freight transit

Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan sign MoU on rail freight transit

TEHRAN, Jul. 04 (MNA) – The heads of railway companies of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Russian Federation, and the Republic of Azerbaijan have signed a trilateral memorandum of understanding, aimed at enhancing rail freight transport.

The MoU was inked on Friday between Jabbar Ali Zakeri, Deputy Minister for Roads and Urban Development and the head of Iran's Railway Authority, Oleg Belozyorov, CEO of Russian Railways and Rovshan Rustamov, head of Azerbaijan Railways, IRNA reported. 

Expressing hope for better transit connectivity between the countries, the officials also held discussions regarding the development of the western route of the North-South Corridor.

At the end of the trilateral meeting, the CEO of Russian Railways announced an agreement between Tehran, Moscow, and Baku on establishing a "digital corridor" by orchestrating data exchange systems and implementing new transport technology.

During his trip to Moscow, Zakeri met with Dmitry Zverev, Russia’s Deputy Minister of Transport to exchange views on the latest status of the Rasht-Astara Railway project and ways to strengthen the rail routes of the International North-South Transport Corridor

The meeting was also attended by Afshin Parchizadeh, deputy head of Iranian embassy in Moscow; Managing Director of Russian Railways Sergey Pavlov, as well as officials and representatives from different Russian ministries.

MNA 

News ID 245882

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