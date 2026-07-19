Ghalibaf says unity around Leader key to victory vs enemies

In a post published on his X account on Sunday, Ghalibaf said unity should be regarded not only as a moral or social principle but also as a strategic requirement for the country's security and resilience.

"Insistence on sacred unity is not merely a moral or social recommendation; it is a necessary condition for victory in the struggle against the enemy," Ghalibaf wrote.

The parliament speaker further urged Iranians to view compliance with the Leader's guidance as both a religious and national duty, describing it as an important part of the country's "historic role" in the ongoing period of national resistance and governance.

"We should regard obedience to this religious and national directive of the Leader as an important part of our historic role in this national resistance and in administering the country," he said.

MNA