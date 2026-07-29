  1. Politics
Jul 29, 2026, 8:25 AM

Yemen hits Saudi tanker with missiles for blockade breach

Yemen hits Saudi tanker with missiles for blockade breach

TEHRAN, Jul. 29 (MNA) – Yemen's armed forces said they struck the Saudi-flagged tanker NCC Ghazal with several ballistic missiles on Tuesday, forcing it to retreat after it ignored a naval blockade imposed against Saudi Arabia.

Military spokesman Yahya Saree said the vessel was targeted after disregarding repeated warnings and violating the prohibition on navigation. It was hit and forced to turn back, he added, without providing further details on the condition of the crew or the extent of any damage.

Saree reaffirmed the armed forces' commitment to enforcing the ban, citing a principle of "blockade for blockade" and "full escalation for full escalation."

Yemeni forces have previously declared a ban on Israeli-linked shipping in the Red Sea and have intensified maritime attacks during the current regional conflict.

MNA 

News ID 246610

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