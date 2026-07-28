  1. Politics
Jul 28, 2026, 8:33 AM

Iraqi official:

Cells belonging to Ukraine carried out bombings in Iraq

Cells belonging to Ukraine carried out bombings in Iraq

TEHRAN, Jul. 28 (MNA) – Iraq’s national security adviser said that new information points to “Ukrainian interference in Iraq”, with “cells belonging to Ukraine” carrying out bombings against Iraqi government facilities.

Iraq’s national security adviser, Qasim al-Aboudi, has told Dijlah TV that new information points to “Ukrainian interference in Iraq”, with “cells belonging to Ukraine” carrying out bombings against Iraqi government facilities.

He told the Arabic-language network that further investigation was needed “before we can level an accusation at this side or that”.

“But we arrested a small group of people, who confessed that they were working for Ukraine,” al-Aboudi said. “They targeted some Iraqi government facilities with bombing.”

He did not elaborate further.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

MNA 

News ID 246581

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