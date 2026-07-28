Cells belonging to Ukraine carried out bombings in Iraq

Iraq’s national security adviser, Qasim al-Aboudi, has told Dijlah TV that new information points to “Ukrainian interference in Iraq”, with “cells belonging to Ukraine” carrying out bombings against Iraqi government facilities.

He told the Arabic-language network that further investigation was needed “before we can level an accusation at this side or that”.

“But we arrested a small group of people, who confessed that they were working for Ukraine,” al-Aboudi said. “They targeted some Iraqi government facilities with bombing.”

He did not elaborate further.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

MNA