Iran military shoots down US drone

Local Iranian media reported on Monday that the army's air defense sysytem, which operates under the command of the integrated air defense of the country shot at and dismantled a hostile US drone over Bandar Abbas earlier in the day.
MNA
TEHRAN, Jul. 13 (MNA) – The air defense of the Iranian army has shot down a hostile US drone over Bandar Abbas in the south.
Local Iranian media reported on Monday that the army's air defense sysytem, which operates under the command of the integrated air defense of the country shot at and dismantled a hostile US drone over Bandar Abbas earlier in the day.
MNA
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