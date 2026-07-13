  1. Iran
  2. Iran
Jul 13, 2026, 4:23 PM

Iran military shoots down US drone

Iran military shoots down US drone

TEHRAN, Jul. 13 (MNA) – The air defense of the Iranian army has shot down a hostile US drone over Bandar Abbas in the south.

Local Iranian media reported on Monday that the army's air defense sysytem, which operates under the command of the integrated air defense of the country shot at and dismantled a hostile US drone over Bandar Abbas earlier in the day.

MNA

News ID 246166

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News