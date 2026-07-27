US ‘destroyed foundation’ for dialogue: FM Spox.

“The entire world expected that this time, at least, the United States would fulfill its commitments,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei told Austria’s ORF television. “But what the United States did was a flagrant violation of various provisions of this agreement, and for the third time, diplomacy was betrayed.”

Baqaei confirmed that message exchanges between Tehran and Washington continue through mediators, including Pakistan, Oman, and Qatar, but stressed that dialogue requires a proper foundation that the United States has destroyed.

“Iranians have never sought war. We were attacked and forced to defend ourselves,” he said. “We have shown the world that we are determined and steadfast in defending our sovereignty, territorial integrity, and dignity.”

Baqaei emphasized that Iran fulfilled all its obligations to facilitate safe passage for commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, holding the United States directly responsible for rising tensions in the strategic waterway.

“Based on Article 5 of this memorandum, a 30-day period was foreseen to restore commercial vessel traffic in the Strait of Hormuz – from the Persian Gulf to the Sea of Oman and vice versa – to pre-war status,” he explained.

“Iran fulfilled all its commitments to facilitate the safe passage of ships. However, on the 21st or 22nd day after signing the memorandum, the United States, under the pretext of incidents against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, launched a massive military aggression against Iran.”

The spokesperson noted that the United States imposed a naval blockade on Iranian shipping and imposed a 20 percent tariff on vessels transiting the strait just weeks after the agreement was signed, actions that directly violate the memorandum’s terms.

Baqaei said Iran’s focus remains on defending the homeland and protecting its people against “war crimes” committed by the United States.

When asked about the prospect of lasting peace in the region, he said achieving peace is not easy “because there are always forces that seek war,” citing the Israeli regime’s decades of continuous aggression against regional countries.

MNA