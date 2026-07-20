IRGC vows to give an unforgettable lesson to US aggression

Addressing the strategic message of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, General Ahmad Vahidi emphasized, “We will never tie the destiny of this land to the promises of a child-killing enemy whose record is marked by betrayal, deception, and hostility toward the Iranian nation.”

“Now that the criminal US has once again chosen the path of aggression, violation, and adventurism, we reaffirm this pledge: we will, with strength, resolve, wisdom, and power, teach it the "unforgettable lesson" that you promised,” The IRGC chief commander warned.

In line with the special emphasis of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution on preserving national unity and cohesion, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, alongside other Armed Forces, considers safeguarding the nation's solidarity, strengthening domestic front, safeguarding the social capital of the Islamic Revolution, and preventing any enemy penetration into the interconnected ranks of the people and the Islamic Establishment as among the most important duties, and believes that defensive authority will be solid and effective in the light of national unity, the commander highlighted.

MNA/6893842