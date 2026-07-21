  1. Politics
Jul 21, 2026, 1:01 PM

Russia expels Italian military attache in retaliatory move

Russia expels Italian military attache in retaliatory move

TEHRAN, Jul. 21 (MNA) – Moscow expelled Italy’s military attache and his assistant in response to Rome’s actions.

Russia is expelling Italy’s military attache and his assistant, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS.

The measure comes in response to Italy’s actions, she stressed.

Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani described Moscow’s move as an act of "revenge" for Rome’s expulsion of two Russian diplomats, adding that Russia’s decision was unfounded.

Zakharova, in turn, said that Tajani was lying in claiming that Russia expelled the Italian military attache and his assistant for no reason.

MNA 

News ID 246404

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