IRGC says hit US command center in Syria in surprise attack

The IRGC Public Relations announced in the statement No. 19 of "Operation Nasr 2" about a surprise attack on the enemy's special operations command center in the Al-Tanf region of Syria in retaliation for the blood of the martyred soldiers of Iranshahr.

"In response to the atrocities of the child-killing American army, the IRGC Aerospace Forces fighters in the 11th wave of Operation Nasr 2, with the code name Aba Abdullah Al-Hussein (AS) and dedicated to the oppressed martyred soldiers of Bampour in Iranshahr, carried out a surprise attack on the enemy's special operations command center in the Tanf region of Syria."

The statement futher read, "Not only the attack destroyed a radar system and several special operations helicopters, in retaliation for the blood of the martyred soldiers the nightness in Iranshahr, but also it killed a large number of American criminal forces,"

The IRGC further declared that "Complete control of the Strait of Hormuz remains in the hands of our brave warriors, and as long as the American atrocities continue, not a single drop of oil and gas will be exported from this region."

MNA/6890215