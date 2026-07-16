Iran Army drones attack US Patriots in Kuwait, Bahrain

The Army’s public relations office said Arash suicide drones hit radar systems, Patriot batteries and fuel tanks at the Ali al-Salem airbase in Kuwait, where the Patriot system is tasked with defending transport aircraft and advanced drones including MQ-9 Reapers. In a separate wave, communications systems, Super Hawk radars and Patriot installations at the Sheikh Isa airbase in Bahrain were also targeted by drone strikes.

The Army said the Sheikh Isa base, which also hosts U.S. aircraft support units, has sustained serious damage in the successive drone and missile attacks carried out by both the army and the IRGC in recent days.

“The audacity, arrogance, threats and aggression of the enemy only strengthen our motivation and power to defend,” the Army statement said.

MNA