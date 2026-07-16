IRGC hits US radar, troops gathering site in Kuwait

The IRGC naval and aerospace forces carried out the combined missile and drone attack under “Operation Nasr 2,” the IRGC public relations office said in a statement.

It described the targets as a C-RAM early-warning system and a position where U.S. soldiers were stationed.

The statement again appealed to the Kuwaiti people, saying the United States was committing “crimes” against Muslim Iran from their soil, and called on them to “purge your country of the aggressors” and uphold Islamic duty and historic honour.

The latest exchange follows a night of U.S. strikes on Iran’s southern coastline and cities. Iranian forces have been hitting American bases across the region for days, while U.S. warplanes have repeatedly struck Iranian territory. The cycle of attacks has left more than 30 civilians dead in southern Iran, according to the government, and forced the evacuation of a children’s cancer hospital in Ahvaz after projectiles landed nearby.

MNA