https://en.mehrnews.com/news/246274/ Jul 17, 2026, 2:47 PM News ID 246274 Video Video Jul 17, 2026, 2:47 PM IRGC releases video footage of attack on US base in UAE TEHRAN, Jul. 17 (MNA) – The IRGC Aerospace Force released its missile launch on the US targets in UAE last nighht. Download 3 MB News ID 246274 کپی شد Related News Iranian forces retaliate US attacks on infrastructur IRGC says hit US command center in Syria in surprise attack Iran Army drones attack US Patriots in Kuwait, Bahrain US air radar, jet fuel pumps destroyed in Bahrain Tags IRGC UAE US base
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