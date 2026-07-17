  1. Video
Jul 17, 2026, 2:47 PM

IRGC releases video footage of attack on US base in UAE

IRGC releases video footage of attack on US base in UAE

TEHRAN, Jul. 17 (MNA) – The IRGC Aerospace Force released its missile launch on the US targets in UAE last nighht.

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News ID 246274

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