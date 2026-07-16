US air radar, jet fuel pumps destroyed in Bahrain

The IRGC said its naval forces carried out the attack under "Operation Nasr 2," blaming the "child-killing American army" of striking coastal bases and civilian sites, including a children's cancer hospital and a factory producing drinking water for pilgrims travelling to Karbala in the border area of Ilam province.

"The battle continues," the statement said.

The Sheikh Isa base has been struck repeatedly in recent days by both the IRGC and Iran's army. U.S. forces have continued to hit Iranian territory from the southern coast to central-northern provinces, with more than 30 civilians reported killed and a cancer hospital in Ahvaz evacuated after nearby strikes.

MNA