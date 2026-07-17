  1. Politics
Jul 17, 2026, 9:16 AM

Iranian army targets US base in Bahrain with drones

Iranian army targets US base in Bahrain with drones

TEHRAN, Jul. 17 (MNA) – The Iranian Army has announced that the 11th phase of its “Saegheh” or "Lightening" operation was carried out, targeting US military positions in Bahrain.

According to a statement by the Islamic Republic of Iran Army, the deployment sites of US helicopters and P-8 reconnaissance aircraft at Al-Sakhir Air Base in Bahrain were struck by “Arash” suicide drones during this phase of the operation.

The Iranian Army stated that the action was carried out in response to what it described as hostile attacks by the enemy against urban infrastructure and civilians, and that it was conducted as a proportional response to those actions.

In its statement, the Army emphasized that safeguarding the country’s security and independence remains a red line for Iran’s armed forces, adding that any hostile actions would receive a swift, decisive, and proportionate response.

The Army further warned that any miscalculation regarding the determination of the Iranian people and the defensive capabilities of the country’s armed forces could result in serious consequences for the opposing side.

MNA

News ID 246267

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