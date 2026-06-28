Nenad Kljaić officially appointed Iran handball head coach

The agreement was formally signed at the Iranian Embassy in Croatia, bringing an end to the federation's search for a new national team manager, Tehran Times reported.

The contract was signed on Friday in Zagreb in the presence of Iran Handball Federation President Alireza Pakdel and Iran's Ambassador to Croatia, Hassan Gharibnejad. According to the federation's schedule, Kljaić will arrive in Tehran on Tuesday, July 1, to officially begin his tenure.

Kljaić is one of the most decorated figures in Croatian handball. During his playing career, he earned 69 international caps for Yugoslavia and 145 appearances for Croatia. His list of achievements includes the Olympic gold medal at the 1996 Atlanta Games, two EHF Champions League titles, and a European Super Cup triumph.

The 57-year-old coach holds the highest international coaching certification (Level A) and previously managed Croatian powerhouse HC Zagreb, guiding the club to the semifinals of European competition.

Kljaić also brings extensive experience in Asian handball. He served as head coach of Saudi Arabia on two separate occasions, leading the team to qualification for the IHF World Championship, a top-four finish at the Asian Championship, and the gold medal at the 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games.

MNA