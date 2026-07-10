Martyred Leader laid to rest in Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad

The body was received by a massive crowd from across Iran and dozens of countries around the world when it arrived in Mashhad on Thursday afternoon.

Millions of mourners bought several days of nationwide mourning to their climax in Mashhad, as the final farewell ceremony for martyred Imam concluded at the holy mausoleum of Imam Reza (AS).

Senior officials and political figures, including Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Judiciary Chief Gholam Hossein Mosheni Ejei, former vice president Mohammad Mokhber and Mashhad Friday prayer leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ahmad Alamolhoda attended the ceremony.

The ceremony included the final funeral prayers offered over the body of the martyred Leader. The prayers were led by his son Ayatollah Seyyed Mostafa Khamenei.

According to the reports, the burial place of the martyred Leader is in the mausoleum’s Dar al-Dhikr Rawaq (hallway).

The arrival of the body in Mashhad on Thursday followed unprecedented funeral ceremonies in Iraq. In Najaf, an estimated 3.8 million mourners gathered around the holy shrine of Imam Ali (AS) for a massive farewell procession before the body was transferred to Karbala along the Arbaeen route.

The Iraqi ceremonies came after large-scale farewell gatherings in Tehran and Qom, where millions of Iranians paid tribute to Ayatollah Khamenei before his body was taken to Iraq at the request of Iraqi religious scholars.

Ayatollah Seyyed Mostafa Khamenei led the prayer at the funeral procession of his father, the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, at the Holy Shrine of Imam Reza (AS) in Mashhad late on Thursday.

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei was martyred in a joint US-Israeli strike on Tehran on February 28, 2026, at the outset of a 40-day war of aggression against Iran. His martyrdom triggered widespread mourning across the region and the world.

MNA