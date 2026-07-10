Iran, Indonesia FMs hold meeting in Mashhad for mutual talks

A ranking delegation from Indonesia has traveled to Iran to pay tribute to martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei.

Iran's top diplomat and Sugiono held talks in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad, where the martyred Leader was laid to rest.

The Indonesian delegation, headed by the foreign minister, arrived in Mashhad early on Friday. It also includes the speaker of Indonesia's parliament, senior religious scholars, and representatives of Islamic organizations.

The delegation is scheduled to take part in an official ceremony honoring the memory of martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The body of martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei was laid to rest next to the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS) in Mashhad on July 9 after massive farewell and funeral processions held in Tehran, Qom, Najaf and Karbala.

The US and Israel waged a joint unprovoked war of aggression against Iran on February 28, 2026 which led to the martyrdom of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, his family members, high-ranking military commanders and civilians.

MNA