Leader’s funeral in Iraq deepen Tehran-Baghdad relations

In a message released on Tuesday, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC)'s Quds Force Brigadier General Esmaeil Ghaani emphasized that the demand by the Iraqi people for holding funeral and farewell ceremonies for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the extensive preparations made by the Iraqi government and nation for the historic event reflect the depth of the spiritual bond between the two great nations of Iraq and Iran.

He said the support of the martyred Leader for the Iraqi people and the involvement of Iraq’s revered religious authority led to the battle of late commander Lt. General Qassem Soleimani alongside the devoted Iraqi youth against Daesh (ISIL) terrorists and the aggressive US forces.

The senior commander added that the unprecedented funeral procession for the martyred Leader in Iraq will further strengthen the clenched fists of the two nations against US conspiracies and make the path of seeking revenge more prominent.

The main funeral procession for martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution took place in the Iranian capital of Tehran on Monday, with large crowds taking to the streets from the early hours to participate in the historic ceremony.

Following Tuesday's ceremonies in Qom, funeral and tribute events will continue in the Iraqi cities of Najaf and Karbala on Wednesday at the request of Iraqi religious and political leaders, before concluding with the burial of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei at the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS) in Mashhad on Thursday.

MNA/6881612