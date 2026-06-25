Ghaani warns 'Israel' to leave entire Lebanon

“Let the Zionists know that those who stood and fought against you with the spirit of Ashura and faith inspired by Imam Hossein carry the same eternal belief: ‘Every day is Ashura and every land is Karbala,’” Qaani wrote.

He added that “the Zionists must leave all of Lebanon, because this land is a field of steadfastness and resistance, not a playground for occupiers.”

Qaani further warned that if Israel does not withdraw voluntarily today, “it will be forced to flee tomorrow in humiliation and defeat.”

The Quds Force commander also referenced Israel’s withdrawal from southern Lebanon in 2000 and the historic remarks of the late Hezbollah leader, Hassan Nasrallah, in Bint Jbeil, saying, “Do not forget the year 2000 and the historic testament of Martyr Seyed Hassan Nasrallah in Bint Jbeil. That promise remains alive, and there is no doubt that the same scene will be repeated once again.”

MNA