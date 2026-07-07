  1. Politics
Jul 7, 2026, 9:16 AM

Iran lashes out at German FM’s rhetoric on Hormuz Strait

Iran lashes out at German FM’s rhetoric on Hormuz Strait

TEHRAN, Jul. 07 (MNA)–Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei has criticized German foreign minister’s remarks on the Strait of Hormuz, calling them ‘shameful’ as attempt to distort reality and a diversion from Germany’s own responsibility.

In a post on his X account, the spokesman wrote, “The German Foreign Minister’s rhetoric on the Strait of Hormuz is utterly shameful — a grotesque distortion of reality that reeks of Mephistopheles in Goethe’s Faust.”

Germany must be held fully accountable for its complicity in military aggression against Iran and bear the heavy costs of its active participation in the crime of aggression, he added.

He also emphasized, “No amount of offensive posturing will allow the Berlin regime to evade responsibility for its role in this illegal war and the war crimes committed against the Iranian people.”

MNA

News ID 245980

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