Ships change course in Hormuz for fear of Iran's reprisals

According to the latest maritime tracking data, eight vessels reportedly altered their routes or abandoned passage through the so-called Omani shipping corridor as the naval forces of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) operated in the Strait of Hormuz.

Maps tracking vessel movements in the strategic waterway appear to show several ships changing course. Claims circulating on social media allege that, following the deployment of the IRGC Navy in the area, at least eight vessels either diverted toward waters managed by Iran, abandoned the Omani corridor, or turned back entirely.

MNA