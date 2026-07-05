Iran army commander Hatami vows revenge for Leader’s blood

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the farewell ceremony for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, General Amir Hatami said the late leader had shown the path of dignity, independence, and national pride, adding that the armed forces would continue along that path under the command of Grand Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei with resolve, seriousness and without the slightest hesitation.

He added that those behind the crime of assassinating the Leader of the Islamic Revolution should know that the Iranian nation would not let them go and would pursue the matter until the end.

MNA