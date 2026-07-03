Qalibaf vows to free Muslims from US-Israeli oppression

Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, meeting Khalil Hamdan, a senior member of Lebanon's Amal movement who led a delegation to Tehran for the funeral ceremonies of the late Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, said the martyred leader had always emphasised the role of Lebanese Speaker Nabih Berri among the country's Shia community.

"Without doubt, blood vengeance for such a great leader is nothing other than freeing all Muslims from the oppression of America and the Zionist regime," Qalibaf said.

Qalibaf, who chairs Iran's negotiating team in the Pakistan-mediated talks with Washington, said he spoke with Berri three times during the recent war. He said one of the most important concerns in the memorandum of understanding with the United States was the Resistance Front, especially Lebanon, and that Iran insisted on including clauses relating to Lebanon in the MoU.

"Implementation of this clause will fundamentally strengthen Lebanon," he said. "All members of Lebanese society must work to ensure the Lebanon clause in the Iran-U.S. MoU is implemented, because its implementation can prevent sedition in Lebanon."

He said the great lesson from the martyred leader's life is the preservation of unity among the Islamic community and Shias.

Hamdan, for his part, conveyed a written message from Berri and offered condolences on behalf of the Amal movement. He recalled the movement's founding by Imam Musa Sadr and the role of Iranian martyr Mostafa Chamran, noting that Chamran trained Iranian revolutionaries and that Lebanese members of Amal were martyred alongside him at Dehlaviyeh during the Iran-Iraq war.

MNA