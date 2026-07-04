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Jul 4, 2026, 9:07 PM

Russia says captured 5 settlements in E Ukraine ...

Russia says captured 5 settlements in E Ukraine ...

TEHRAN, Jul. 04 (MNA) – Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that its forces took control of five settelments in eastern Ukraine on Saturday.

The Defense Ministry said in a statement that its forces captured the village of Vasylivka, about 13 kilometers (8 miles) northwest of the city of Pokrovsk, in the eastern Donetsk region, Anadolu Agency reported.

The ministry added that forces in the northeastern Kharkiv region took control of the settlements of Cherneshchyna, Druzheliubivka, Novyi Myr, and Shyikivka.

Earlier in the day, Ukraine’s General Staff claimed its forces repelled three Russian assaults near three settlements on the Lyman front over the past day, including the village of Shyikivka.

MNA

News ID 245907
Kamal Iranidoost

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