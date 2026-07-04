Aggression against Iran violated UN Charter, Intl. law

President Pezeshkian made the remarks during separate meetings in Tehran with special delegations from China, Namibia, and Afghanistan, which traveled to Iran to attend a funeral ceremony for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

The president welcomed the delegations and thanked their governments for condemning recent acts of aggression by the United States and the Israeli regime against Iran.

Referring to the military attacks, President Pezeshkian said the aggression violated the fundamental principles of the UN Charter, norms of international law, the respect for national sovereignty, and international humanitarian law.

He said the attacks resulted in the martyrdom of senior military commanders, government officials, scientists, and civilians, adding that strikes on civilian facilities and the killing of innocent people represented serious breaches of internationally recognized legal norms.

President Pezeshkian stressed that Iran would pursue legal and diplomatic measures to hold those responsible, as well as their supporters, accountable before international organizations and legal bodies.

The president also reiterated Iran's commitment to promoting regional peace and stability, saying Tehran seeks relations with neighboring countries based on good neighborliness, mutual respect, and shared interests. He added that no country should allow its territory or resources to be used by aggressors against Iran's sovereignty and people.

Highlighting ties with friendly nations, President Pezeshkian said expanding cooperation with China, Namibia, and Afghanistan remains a strategic priority for Iran. He expressed readiness to strengthen collaboration in political, economic, trade, investment, cultural, scientific, technological, and people-to-people exchanges.

The visiting delegations conveyed condolences from their respective leaders over the martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei and reaffirmed their support for Iran's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

They also expressed interest in expanding bilateral relations and cooperation with the Islamic Republic across various fields.

MNA