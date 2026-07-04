Pezeshkian commends Turkmenistan for support

President Pezeshkian made the remarks during a meeting in Tehran on Friday with Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, who traveled to Iran to attend funeral ceremonies for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

The Iranian president expressed appreciation for the condolences and support extended by the Turkmen government and people after recent US and Israeli aggression against Iran that resulted in the martyrdom of the country's Leader, military commanders, officials, scientists, and civilians.

He said Turkmenistan's response from the outset of the crisis reflected the deep friendship between the two neighboring countries.

President Pezeshkian noted that Iran and Turkmenistan have consistently maintained peaceful and stable relations, adding that their shared border remains one of the region's safest. He attributed this achievement to the commitment of both countries' leaders to strengthening cooperation and mutual confidence.

The president also called for accelerating the implementation of bilateral agreements in energy, transportation, transit, trade, and investment, reaffirming Tehran's determination to expand cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

He further emphasized the importance of regional environmental cooperation, particularly the protection of the Caspian Sea ecosystem, and invited Turkmenistan to participate in the upcoming Caspian Sea littoral states summit in Tehran as well as future meetings of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

For his part, the Turkmen leader conveyed the condolences of his government and people over the loss of Iran's Leader and other victims of the recent war.

He reaffirmed Turkmenistan's commitment to standing alongside Iran during difficult times, praised the late Leader's efforts to strengthen relations with neighboring countries, and voiced support for expanding bilateral and regional cooperation.

He also expressed hope that peace and stability would soon return to the region, saying war can never provide a lasting solution to disputes.

MNA