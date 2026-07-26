Oil tanker explodes in Hormuz Strait after hitting mine

A violating oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, which had deviated from the route designaed by the Islamic Republic of Iran, exploded after hitting a naval mine.

This incident occurred while the Islamic Republic of Iran had previously warned time and again that ships departing from the designated route would face consequences and repercussions for them.

Preliminary reports show that the tanker deviated from the corridor designated by Iran and was located in an area outside the safe maritime traffic route, despite previous warnings.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has emphasized its sovereign rights over the strategic waterway.

MNA/6899778