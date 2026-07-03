Israel is world's problem: Turkish FM

"The problem with Israel is not only our problem. Israel is the world's problem. And this is how it needs to be understood," Fidan said, Anadolu Agency reported.

"Israel is not just Türkiye's problem. It is not only our President's issue. Yes, our President is the one who openly says that what Israel is doing is wrong. That is a separate matter."

Fidan said people around the world privately acknowledge the issue, even if they do not always speak about it publicly.

“Everyone knows it, everyone feels it. They whisper it behind closed doors. From time to time, they even say it publicly. But this is a shared problem for all of humanity.”

He said that the Israeli regime's current policies and approach have become a burden that humanity can no longer bear.

"With these policies and this mindset, humanity simply cannot carry this burden anymore. The human conscience cannot bear it. Political systems cannot bear it. Economic systems cannot bear it."

Fidan added that there was no framework capable of sustaining such policies.

MNA