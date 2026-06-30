Hundreds of foreign journalists to cover leader’s farewell

“More than 500 journalists from around the world are expected to attend the ceremonies, with international media outlets set to provide extensive coverage of the events in Tehran,” Mo’tamedian said, according to a press release issued by the public relations office of the Tehran Governor's Office on Tuesday.

He said the extensive media coverage will demonstrate to the world the strong presence of the Iranian people at the ceremonies and their renewed allegiance to the Islamic Revolution and its leadership.

The governor said the ceremonies to commemorate the martyred leader will take place over three daexplained.

MNA/IRN