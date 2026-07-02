Leader’s funeral renewal of nation allegiance with IR values

In a message issued on Thursday, Ghalibaf invited all people to take part in the ceremonies, which will be held in Tehran and a number of other cities in the coming days.

“Today, dear Iran stands on the threshold of creating one of the greatest scenes in its history, a day when a nation, with hearts full of love, loyalty, and the pain of separation, comes to bid farewell to a great man who spent his blessed life in the cause of Islam, the independence of Iran, the dignity of the nation, and the lofty ideals of the Islamic Revolution. A man who, on behalf of the noble and proud nation of his country, never bowed down to global arrogance and stood against oppression and tyranny until he conquered the peak of martyrdom,” he said in the message.

The funeral of the martyred Leader is not just a farewell ceremony, it is a renewal of a nation’s covenant with the glorious path of martyrs, the values ​​of the Islamic Revolution, he stated.

“Today, the eyes of history are fixed on Iran. The epic presence of you, the great people, in the millions, will be a manifestation of love and loyalty, a presence that, God willing, will turn this farewell into the greatest and most lasting farewell in human history, an epic that will show the world the greatness of the spirit of a nation.”

He added, “I invite all the dear people of Iran, the passionate youth, the families of the great martyrs and war veterans, the zealous men and women of this land, and all lovers of the path of truth to turn a proud page in the history of Islamic Iran with their magnificent presence and show once again that the Iranian nation stands by its promise in great moments, united and steadfast. We must rise up and convey the nation’s call for (avenging the blood of the martyred Leader) to the world so that the world knows that the noble nation of Iran will not remain silent in the face of oppression and arrogance.”

Senior officials from around 40 countries will attend the farewell and funeral ceremonies of the martyred Leader of the Islamic, slated to begin on Saturday July 04.

MNA/TSN