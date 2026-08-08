Araghchi says time has come for regional self-reliance

In a post on X, Abbas Araghchi wrote, "Iran's Powerful Armed Forces have shown their readiness, capability, and might in face of the world's most expensive military."

"When Muslims stand together, we can face every challenge by malicious outsiders head-on," the top Iranian diplomat stressed.

"Time to rely only on ourselves and embrace true brotherhood," Araghchi concluded.

The remarks follow months of regional conflict that broke out with the start of US-Israeli war of aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran. During the conflict, Iran struck U.S. bases across the Persian Gulf region and beyond in retaliation for the aggressors' attacks on its soil.

MNA