Trump trapped in self-made Iran quagmire: IRGC

In a statement marking the anniversary of the 1998 martyrdom of Iranian journalist Mahmoud Saremi, the IRGC said the United States and the israeli regime had failed to achieve their objectives in the second and third wars against Iran, despite all their military and media efforts. "World media, acknowledging Washington's failure to overcome the Islamic Republic, now clearly speak of Trump's 'defeat' and 'self-made trap' in the war," it said.

The statement said the war had exposed new dimensions of America's "strategic dead end, rifts in the ranks of its Western allies and the manifest decline of its hegemony." It added that the ceasefire agreement was in fact a "document of America's surrender to the realities on the ground and Iran's negotiating power."

The IRGC praised journalists who covered the war under fire, saying their work in countering enemy psychological operations and misinformation was an inseparable part of the "honourable history" of this period.

MNA