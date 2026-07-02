Foreign guests from 100 countries to attend Leader’s funeral

The farewell and funeral ceremony for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei is considered a historic and the most prestigious event for the Iranian nation, people of the region, and Muslims around the world, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei stated in an interview with IRIB on Thursday.

Stating that a large number of officials, personalities, and public groups will come to Iran to participate in the farewell ceremony for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, he said, noting, "The tribute and farewell ceremony for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution will begin at 8 am on Friday with the presence of a large number of personalities, dignitaries and public groups and will continue until 12 noon of the same day.”

He went on to say that high-ranking officials and political figures will participate in the ceremony from 1:30 pm to 2:00 pm on Friday afternoon.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Seyyed Ali Khamenei along with his other family members was assassinated in the US-Israeli war of aggression waged against the country on February 28.

MNA/ 6877467